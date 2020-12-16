Overreactions: AEW Tops WWE Raw in Demo, Jim Ross on Modern Wrestling and More

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A wild, unforeseen and somewhat shocking week in the world of professional wrestling has understandably led to considerable overreactions across the landscape, beginning with the assertion that All Elite Wrestling may be preparing to overtake Vince McMahon and WWE as the top promotion in the industry based on a significant ratings victory.

Just how realistic is that, though, and what other knee-jerk reactions might fans expect as a result?

And how much hot water is Jim Ross in after his stance on the so-called "evolution" of wrestling?

Topic No. 1: AEW is About to Overtake WWE After Stunning Ratings Upset

Remember that time Universal Champion Roman Reigns looked at WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on a live episode of SmackDown and uttered the words, "nobody watches Raw."

He wasn't lying. At least not Monday night, as the three-hour USA Network broadcast delivered a record-low television rating and, worse yet, saw all three hours perform behind AEW Dynamite in the ever-important 18-49 demographic.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com was almost giddy in his celebration of the milestone, like a child who spotted a Red Rider BB Gun just behind the cabinet on Christmas morning.

Dave Meltzer expanded on it, like a good daddy making up for his child's overzealousness.

Across the internet, fans began suggesting it was only a matter of time before AEW eclipses WWE and, in some cases, even made the case for Dynamite to jump to Monday nights. But is the one-week victory, on the heels of Dynamite's largest audience to date and the debut of Sting, really worth warning WWE to watch its back in this renewed wrestling war.

Probably not, but Vince McMahon and Co. absolutely must address the issues within its company, its creative process and the tired formula it has used across its television properties for the better part of 15 years.

There was nothing inherently wrong with Monday's Raw, but it totally lacked a creative spark. It was an embarrassingly hollow show that did nothing to create any real buzz or excitement, despite a pay-per-view upcoming Sunday night.

Meanwhile, AEW is across the aisle delivering enthralling storyline developments like Kenny Omega's winter screwjob, Sting's debut and their crossover with Impact Wrestling that has suddenly made both companies must-see TV.

Until McMahon releases his grip on the creative side of his show, or takes a risk on a new, more interesting layout to his shows, his most prized property is going to continue to get its ass kicked in the demographic because there is nothing about his overly polished flagship show that is as interesting as what AEW has going on.

Overreaction: Yes, but AEW is building steam and WWE must adjust (more on that in a moment)

Topic No. 2: Jim Ross Is out of Touch for Saying Wrestling Hasn't Evolved

AEW announcer Jim Ross recently vocalized his frustration with modern wrestling style on his podcast, Grillin' JR (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Ross Kelly for the transcription).

"No, that evolution of the business is bulls--t. Or that the business is evolving. How the f--k do you know that it's evolving? Not you Conrad, but in general. Yes, they should be protected. Of course they should. 'Well, we don't sell right hands. But if you hit me with your left, it will register.' What!? 'But if you hit me with that right, I'll sell it like a drunk man.' Come on; that's so stupid," Ross said.

He continued, "The DDT is a finish instead of a transition spot. Shawn Michaels, same thing...the superkicks are just a part of the flow of a match. Nobody wins with it, so what's that say to you? Does it say that back in the day guys were more proficient at delivering a DDT or a superkick than they are in this generation where things are evolving or changing?"

To an extent, Ross isn't wrong. Believability, storytelling, selling, facial expressions and body language have and will always be elements of professional wrestling. They are the foundation for what makes the industry work, and the moment you strip those away, you're left with guys doing moves.

More specifically to his point, though, is the usage of certain moves to a greater degree.

Back in the '60s, '70s, '80s and even '90s, the ability of those in the industry was wholly different than what it is now. Wrestlers today are more creative, athletic and fearless with what they can do with their bodies. The evolution of the business—absolutely a real thing, despite JR's assertions otherwise—have made it so workers like The Young Bucks, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Sammy Guevara can wow with their aerial arsenals.

A DDT does not awe audiences the way it used to. Superkicks are passe, to the point that Michaels would unleash more than one in his own matches toward the end of his career.

But JR does have a point: The overuse of those spots waters them down and makes them less special. Even former WWE Champion CM Punk chimed in about the stupidity of a group of guys waiting for someone to dive on them.

Former AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood spoke out in defense of Ross, though he did not mention him specifically by name.

There is not a problem with wrestling evolving to regularize DDTs or superkicks, it is the lack of psychology and where one puts their dives, how often they use them and the extent of damage done that hurts the believability and waters down the emotional aspect of what the business is founded on.

Until that area is fixed, we will have guys like Ross, master of the mic and the voice behind so many iconic moments that mean so much to the industry's rich history, speaking out in criticism of wrestlers doing too much and forgetting the significant "little things."

Overreaction: Absolutely, Ross is not "out of touch"

Topic No. 3: WWE Needs a Complete Creative Overhaul Amid Plummeting Ratings

The plummeting television ratings plaguing WWE Raw are cause for concern, and the company absolutely needs to consider a creative overhaul to stop the proverbial bleed.

Raw was once destination viewing, the one presentation you knew McMahon would stop at nothing to ensure its overall quality. That is no longer the case. Too often today, the show follows a fairly consistent formula of talk show segments, tag team partners who despise each other, promos that lead to matches no one asked for and general disinterest come hour three.

The presentation is always the same, the show is overproduced and the camerawork is so overdone it creates a dizzying effect for the viewer at home.

Everything about the current product needs an overhaul. While the efforts of the men and women who perform every night are not at all in question, the heart, drive and determination of those at the highest level to deliver a show that satisfies the audiences and reminds the wrestling world just who in the hell Vince McMahon is, certainly is.

Fix it, WWE, or find yourself on the receiving end of a monumental ass-kicking in a new wrestling war you were far too quick to dismiss, with no "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock or Montreal Screwjob on their way to save the day.

Overreaction: Not in the slightest