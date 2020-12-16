Sugar Bowl 2021: Date, Game Time, TV Schedule and Matchup Prediction

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

For the third time in its history, the Sugar Bowl is set to serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in 2021. And just like the previous two, Alabama may be one of the teams heading to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The Crimson Tide currently own the top spot in the CFP rankings, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. However, it's still possible that one of those teams could fall out of the playoff picture and be replaced by another team, depending on what happens Saturday when each of those four schools will be playing in a conference championship game.

It's already been announced that this year's Sugar Bowl will be limited to 3,000 fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The atmosphere may not quite be the same, but the stakes will be high, with the winner advancing to the CFP National Championship Game.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Sugar Bowl, along with a prediction for which two teams will be going head-to-head.

Sugar Bowl 2021 Information

Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Matchup Prediction

Alabama vs. Notre Dame

With a win over Florida in Saturday's SEC Championship Game, Alabama will solidify its spot as the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff.

Would the Crimson Tide still make the CFP if they lose? Perhaps not, but they won't need to worry about that when they win the SEC title for the fifth time in seven seasons.

Notre Dame wouldn't be playing in this game if it beats Clemson in Saturday's ACC Championship Game. And although the Fighting Irish already beat the Tigers earlier in the season (a 47-40 double-overtime victory on Nov. 7), Clemson didn't have star quarterback Trevor Lawrence for that matchup. So, the Tigers are sure to be looking for revenge as they seek their fifth straight ACC title.

That's why Notre Dame won't win the ACC title, but it will still be rewarded for a strong campaign by staying in the College Football Playoff field and playing as the No. 4 seed. The Fighting Irish have opened the season with 10 straight wins in their lone year as a temporary member of the ACC (which came about due to scheduling concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic).

Alabama has mostly steamrolled the rest of the SEC on its way to this point. It is 10-0 entering the SEC Championship Game and has won every game by at least 17 points. And after the 41-24 win against Georgia on Oct. 17, the Tide have won each of their past six games by at least 29 points.

There have been mixed results for Alabama in its past appearances at the Sugar Bowl when it's been a CFP semifinal game. In the 2014 season, it lost to Ohio State 42-35. Then, in the 2017 season, it beat Clemson 24-6 to advance to the national championship game (where it beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime).

Notre Dame has only made one appearance in the College Football Playoff. It played in the Cotton Bowl in the 2018 season, losing to Clemson 30-3. If the Fighting Irish return this season, they'll be looking for better results.

Although Alabama trails Notre Dame in the all-time series between the two teams 5-2, all but one of those games came in 1987 or earlier. The only time the programs have faced since then was in 2013, when the Crimson Tide beat the Fighting Irish 42-14 in the BCS National Championship Game.

If the two teams play again in the CFP semifinal, there's a strong chance it will be a more competitive matchup. Notre Dame has solidified itself as a top program and impressed all season, and it should play Alabama closer than most of the SEC teams that have faced the Tide.

However, Alabama missed the CFP for the first time since the format started last season, and it will surely be motivated to get back to the national championship game this season.