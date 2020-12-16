Top Targets for New York Giants in 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Larry Maurer/Associated Press

If the New York Giants do not win the NFC East, they could pick in the top 10 of the 2021 NFL draft.

At the moment, the Giants are slated to have the No. 10 overall pick in April, per Tankathon.com.

From 2017-19, New York targeted the offensive skill positions with its first-round picks and built its core around Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram.

During Joe Judge's first draft as head coach, he brought in offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to bring more protection to his second-year quarterback.

In 2021, the first-round focus should shift to the other side of the ball to give defensive coordinator Patrick Graham more talent to work with.

Some of the best available options at the back end of the top 10 could come at cornerback and defensive end, which are two positions the Giants could improve at.