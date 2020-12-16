NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Kyrie Irving, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Harden might have to get acclimated to his new teammates and head coach Stephen Silas in a hurry.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN surveyed eight executives and scouts on a variety of offseason topics, including the possibility of a Harden trade. Six respondents indicated they thought Harden would still be with the Rockets after the deadline, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets got one vote apiece.

One Eastern Conference executive told Bontemps they felt Harden would not be dealt unless Houston can spark a "bidding war." An Eastern Conference scout added "The universe of options is limited."

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the Nets and Sixers are still at the top of Harden's list, but the Nets might not have enough of a package, and the Sixers are not currently considering trading Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Miami Heat could show interest if Harden is made available, and Jackson also reported Tyler Herro is not "untouchable."

However, Miami would need to include at least one or two more young players (maybe Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson) in addition to salary filler and a ton of draft compensation. Again, there is also no telling whether the Rockets would even deem their return package suitable enough to the point they would trade one of the best players in the NBA.

It is possible Harden eventually accepts his situation and gives Silas and the current roster a shot. Silas himself said he and Harden have spoken at length about "hoop" and said he was "locked in," per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Perhaps the addition of John Wall and Christian Wood, and Silas' offensive philosophy will actually make for a more ideal situation for Harden and the Rockets once the season begins.

Regardless, league personnel are skeptical Houston trades its star attraction before the trade deadline.