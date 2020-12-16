NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Kyrie Irving, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Kyrie Irving, MoreDecember 16, 2020
While all eyes remain on James Harden and his future in Houston, "The Beard" took the floor for his first preseason action on Tuesday night.
The former league MVP struggled a bit, shooting 3-of-10 from the field and finishing with 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes. Harden also set Twitter on fire when he showed up looking a little out of shape.
There are still plenty of questions regarding Harden's trade demands, especially since he chose not to speak to the media after the team's win over the San Antonio Spurs. But, for now, he remains a Rocket, and it is possible Houston is content hanging on to him.
Here is the latest buzz from around the league regarding how rival executives see a potential Harden trade, as well as Houston's level of interest in Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision-making process prior to signing a record-breaking supermax contract.
Executives Think Rockets Will Keep Harden
Harden might have to get acclimated to his new teammates and head coach Stephen Silas in a hurry.
Tim Bontemps of ESPN surveyed eight executives and scouts on a variety of offseason topics, including the possibility of a Harden trade. Six respondents indicated they thought Harden would still be with the Rockets after the deadline, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets got one vote apiece.
One Eastern Conference executive told Bontemps they felt Harden would not be dealt unless Houston can spark a "bidding war." An Eastern Conference scout added "The universe of options is limited."
Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the Nets and Sixers are still at the top of Harden's list, but the Nets might not have enough of a package, and the Sixers are not currently considering trading Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Miami Heat could show interest if Harden is made available, and Jackson also reported Tyler Herro is not "untouchable."
However, Miami would need to include at least one or two more young players (maybe Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson) in addition to salary filler and a ton of draft compensation. Again, there is also no telling whether the Rockets would even deem their return package suitable enough to the point they would trade one of the best players in the NBA.
It is possible Harden eventually accepts his situation and gives Silas and the current roster a shot. Silas himself said he and Harden have spoken at length about "hoop" and said he was "locked in," per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Perhaps the addition of John Wall and Christian Wood, and Silas' offensive philosophy will actually make for a more ideal situation for Harden and the Rockets once the season begins.
Regardless, league personnel are skeptical Houston trades its star attraction before the trade deadline.
Houston Has No Interest in Kyrie Irving
If Harden does move, he is unlikely to head to Brooklyn.
Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported the Rockets would have no interest in a Nets offer unless it included Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant.
However, Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported Houston has no interest in acquiring Irving. Additionally, the point is moot given Brooklyn does not intend to trade Kyrie.
It was always unlikely the Nets would seriously entertain adding Irving or Durant to a deal for Harden. Brooklyn has yet to even see what its two superstars can do together, given Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season rehabbing his Achilles.
Moreover, the Rockets have no need for Irving on the current roster.
Houston acquired a true point guard in Wall, who is under contract through at least 2022. Wall can play a combo guard role, but he is better with the ball in his hands and getting out in transition. Kyrie is best suited as a ball-dominant guard who can exploit matchups in the half court.
Irving looked good in the team's first preseason game Monday night. He scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding four assists in just 17 minutes of play. If he and Durant are healthy, the Nets loom large in the Eastern Conference.
Brooklyn's level of interest in Harden is a bit unknown, but the Nets will not include Irving in any trade package. He does not appear to be on the Rockets' radar, anyway.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Very Indecisive About Supermax
Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the other major storyline of the NBA offseason, but he put all questions to rest Tuesday.
Antetokounmpo agreed to a five-year, $228.5 million supermax contract extension to remain in Milwaukee, dashing the hopes of countless teams hoping to sign him this summer.
The decision was far from easy, however.
Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the "Greek Freak" went back-and-forth numerous times during the decision-making process. Or, as one source told the Athletic, Antetokounmpo was "in 1,000 percent" one day and "asking more questions" the next.
Granted, Antetokounmpo had a lot to consider, notably whether Milwaukee would be the best place to win in the coming years. After all, he was likely to have his share of suitors had he elected to enter free agency at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
However, the Bucks were aggressive in landing a star in Jrue Holiday. When a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic failed, general manager Jon Horst pivoted and added bench pieces like D.J. Augustin, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis.
The Athletic also reported, prior to acquiring Holiday, the Bucks made an offer for Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, whom Giannis spent time with during the offseason. Considering Antetokounmpo had wanted to play with Bogdanovic, it is fairly evident Horst and Co. were constructing the roster so as to convince Giannis to sign the extension
Ultimately, Antetokounmpo felt comfortable enough with the Bucks' vision and ability to win in the next few years. But, contrary to what he suggested in his preseason press conference, it seems he agonized a good deal over the supermax decision.