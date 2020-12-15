    Rockets Rumors: Alonzo Mourning's Son Trey Expected to Sign Contract with HOU

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    Georgetown forward Trey Mourning shoots a free throw against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in New York. Seton Hall won 73-57. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets reportedly plan to sign forward Trey Mourning "in the coming days," according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

    Mourning is the son of Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning.

    Mourning spent the 2019-20 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat's G League affiliate, averaging 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds across 36 games (one start).

    That followed a senior season for Georgetown in which he posted 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game after hip surgery cost him the 2017-18 campaign.

    It's likely Mourning will be signed as a G League player for Houston's affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Heat decided against fielding a G League affiliate for the 2020-21 season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, with the G League moving to a bubble setup outside of Atlanta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    That left Mourning available.

    Houston is making a habit this offseason of adding players with ties to the NBA. The team used a second-round pick to select Kenyon Martin Jr., the son of former star Kenyon Martin.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rockets Drop Spurs, 112-98, in Preseason Action

      Rockets Drop Spurs, 112-98, in Preseason Action
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets Drop Spurs, 112-98, in Preseason Action

      The Dream Shake
      via The Dream Shake

      Clemons May Have Torn Achilles

      Rockets fear guard Chris Clemons has torn right Achilles after non-contact injury forced his exit (Shams)

      Clemons May Have Torn Achilles
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Clemons May Have Torn Achilles

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Deal Winners/Losers 📊

      Milwaukee is an obvious winner, but @highkin picked four losers after Giannis announced he's staying 📲

      Giannis Deal Winners/Losers 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Deal Winners/Losers 📊

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️

      Sources tell B/R the two states that Giannis compared the Bucks' offer to before deciding to returning

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Weighed Contract Options ⚖️

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report