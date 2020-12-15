Rockets Rumors: Alonzo Mourning's Son Trey Expected to Sign Contract with HOU

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly plan to sign forward Trey Mourning "in the coming days," according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Mourning is the son of Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning.

Mourning spent the 2019-20 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Miami Heat's G League affiliate, averaging 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds across 36 games (one start).

That followed a senior season for Georgetown in which he posted 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game after hip surgery cost him the 2017-18 campaign.

It's likely Mourning will be signed as a G League player for Houston's affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Heat decided against fielding a G League affiliate for the 2020-21 season, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, with the G League moving to a bubble setup outside of Atlanta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That left Mourning available.

Houston is making a habit this offseason of adding players with ties to the NBA. The team used a second-round pick to select Kenyon Martin Jr., the son of former star Kenyon Martin.