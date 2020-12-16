NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Ben Simmons and More

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

With Giannis Antetokounmpo committing to a future in Milwaukee, James Harden becomes the sole MVP shrouded in uncertainty. Following weeks of trade speculation, James Harden has finally spoken to his coach and played basketball in a Houston Rockets jersey—but few appear confident he will continue to.

From rival executives to media insiders, Harden's disinterest in another run as a Rocket has been well-documented this entire offseason. Within a week of opening tip, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski's sources confirmed that the bearded superstar "continues to push" for a trade.

At present, the most discussed alternatives remain the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Although recent reports indicate that few offers have gained traction, negotiations with both front offices appear to remain active.

Nets Need 3rd Partner to Create Super, Super Team

Apparently dissatisfied by Houston's coaching, management and roster changes, the Nets are understandably enticing. Reuniting with Kevin Durant, playing with Kyrie Irving and getting coached by Steve Nash in Brooklyn is an easy sell—but Shelburne and Woj reported that a two-team trade isn't feasible.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Houston replaced Russell Westbrook and Robert Covington with John Wall and Christian Wood, while adding DeMarcus Cousins. A trade with the Nets would likely add Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen to that mix (alongside a package of picks). With Durant and Irving both off the table, those young players appear not to move the needle.

For Harden's wishes to come true, the Nets need to find a team with a young, budding player, more widely touted than the versatile LeVert, that is willing to enter the conversation. Given Dinwiddie's contract expiration in 2022, alongside how unproven LeVert and Allen are, that feels unlikely.

As ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported, league sources don't think any current offer gets Harden out of Houston. But, once the season starts, that can change very quickly if LeVert and Allen exceed present expectations.

Houston and Philadelphia Stuck at a 6'10" Impasse

While the Rockets aren't content with any Nets offer, Philadelphia isn't content with Houston's. More than a "young, budding player," Ben Simmons is already a star at 24 years old, and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey appears unwilling to part with him even if it means a reunion with Harden.

As NBA insider Yaron Weitzman reported, the Rockets will only give Harden up if they receive Simmons and three first-round picks. Shelburne and Woj echo Simmons' unavailability, as well as 26-year-old Joel Embiid's. If that's the case, Philadelphia's offer becomes even less intriguing than Brooklyn's.

Tobias Harris gets buckets and rookie Tyrese Maxey had a nice preseason debut (with some especially clean floaters), but Simmons is a very high target price to match. If the 76ers want to secure Harden without trading away their 6'10" point guard, the team's young players will need to ascend at exponential levels.

Although Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are all under 25 years old and capable of development, none have shown close to Simmons-caliber potential. For Harden to defy current expectations and get traded, it seems that those young players will need to surge upward or Morey will need to have lost faith in Simmons.