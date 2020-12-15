    Lakers' LeBron James Says He Told Rich Paul to Recruit Talen Horton-Tucker in HS

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker, left, dunks past Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    With Talen Horton-Tucker breaking out to start the 2020 NBA preseason, LeBron James says he saw the guard's talent when he was in high school.

    "I saw him about three-and-a-half, four years ago," James said, per Christian Rivas of SB Nation. "I was watching a high school basketball game and I happened to catch Simeon playing. And I told our agent at the time—it's now Talen's agent, Rich Paul—that he needs to take a look at this kid Talen Horton-Tucker that’s at Simeon. I think the kid is super talented. This was like four years ago."

    Horton-Tucker signed with Paul and Klutch Sports before the 2019 NBA draft and he eventually ended up on the Lakers alongside James after being taken No. 46 overall.

    After a nonchalant rookie season, he started turning heads this week with 52 points across two preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers, adding 19 rebounds and seven steals.

         

