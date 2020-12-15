Lakers' LeBron James Says He Told Rich Paul to Recruit Talen Horton-Tucker in HS

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

With Talen Horton-Tucker breaking out to start the 2020 NBA preseason, LeBron James says he saw the guard's talent when he was in high school.

"I saw him about three-and-a-half, four years ago," James said, per Christian Rivas of SB Nation. "I was watching a high school basketball game and I happened to catch Simeon playing. And I told our agent at the time—it's now Talen's agent, Rich Paul—that he needs to take a look at this kid Talen Horton-Tucker that’s at Simeon. I think the kid is super talented. This was like four years ago."

Horton-Tucker signed with Paul and Klutch Sports before the 2019 NBA draft and he eventually ended up on the Lakers alongside James after being taken No. 46 overall.

After a nonchalant rookie season, he started turning heads this week with 52 points across two preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers, adding 19 rebounds and seven steals.

