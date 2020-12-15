College Football Playoff 2020: Predicting Final 4 Teams Post-Week 16 Rankings

1 of 2

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Alabama was viewed as the projected winner of the SEC Championship Game prior to Saturday's results.

The Crimson Tide's win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Florida Gators' home defeat to the LSU Tigers opened up the case that Nick Saban's team can win by at least 15-20 points on Saturday.

If Alabama continues its dominant run, the biggest question surrounding the contest in Atlanta will be which Crimson Tide player helped his Heisman Trophy candidacy the most.

Quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith could be going head-to-head for first-place votes if Kyle Trask suffers two defeats in a row.

If Alabama takes the conference crown, it will remain as the No. 1 seed and likely stay in SEC country at the Sugar Bowl.

Notre Dame's potential margin of defeat could be carefully analyzed in comparison to the resumes of Texas A&M and either the Iowa State Cyclones or Oklahoma Sooners.

If the Irish's resume includes a seven-point double-overtime win over Clemson and a close defeat to the Tigers, the selection committee could be persuaded to drop them two spots to No. 4.

Notre Dame needs to come up with a defensive game plan that stifles Trevor Lawrence, which is something few teams have been able to do during the quarterback's three-year career.

Lawrence has not lost an ACC game, and he produced 327 yards and three touchdowns in a 2019 playoff win over Notre Dame.

Of course, the players on each side have changed a bit, but it is worth noting Lawrence has a history with Notre Dame's defensive concepts, even though he did not play on November 7.

If Ian Book attempts to match Lawrence and performs better than the 160 passing yards and completing half his passes from the 2019 playoff battle, the Irish's playoff hopes should still be in good shape.

If Notre Dame somehow gets blown out, it opens itself up for a drop to No. 5 with two capable contenders below it.