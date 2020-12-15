Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Says Team Must Be 'Very Aggressive' in Pursuit of Star

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

While the New York Knicks haven't been a marquee free-agent destination in years, that won't stop first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau from exploring all of the options to possibly kick-start the franchise back into contention.

"Sometimes you have to do it through trades, sometimes it's free agency," Thibodeau said of getting a ready-made star, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "But I think you have to be very aggressive in seeking out those opportunities. They just don't happen by accident. You have to make them happen."

