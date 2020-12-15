    Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Says Team Must Be 'Very Aggressive' in Pursuit of Star

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    While the New York Knicks haven't been a marquee free-agent destination in years, that won't stop first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau from exploring all of the options to possibly kick-start the franchise back into contention.

    "Sometimes you have to do it through trades, sometimes it's free agency," Thibodeau said of getting a ready-made star, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "But I think you have to be very aggressive in seeking out those opportunities. They just don't happen by accident. You have to make them happen."

              

