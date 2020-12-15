Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu Contract Is 'No. 1 Priority' for Offseason, Says Boone

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Amid reports that the New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu are far apart in contract talks, manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that bringing back the All-Star second baseman is important for the franchise.

Speaking to SNY, Boone said it's "no secret" that re-signing LeMahieu is the club's "No. 1 priority" this offseason:

One consistent message from the Yankees this offseason has been how much they want to bring LeMahieu back. The feeling seems to be mutual, as he said throughout the 2020 season.

"I want to stay here. I’ve said that a few times," LeMahieu told Brendan Kuty of NJ.com in September. "You never know how it goes. I thought I was going to stay in Colorado and I didn’t. So, obviously, I’m hoping to be back here. You just never know how it goes."

Kuty reported on Sunday that LeMahieu and the Yankees are more "than $25 million" apart in their negotiations. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added that both sides will keep talking, but LeMahieu "also plans to start engaging with other teams."

New York doesn't have an exorbitant payroll heading into next season. The team is currently projected to spend $166.185 million in player salaries for 2021, per Spotrac.

LeMahieu, 32, has been arguably New York's most valuable player over the past two seasons. He led the AL with a .364 average, .421 on-base percentage and 1.011 OPS en route to finishing third in MVP voting in 2020.