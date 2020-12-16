4 Ways the Cleveland Browns Can Fix Their Defense

0 of 4

David Richard/Associated Press

The playoff-bound Cleveland Browns might be the most enjoyable storyline in 2020.

After one playoff appearance dating back to 1999, the Browns are right in the thick of the race at 9-4 after a dramatic culture turnaround under head coach Kevin Stefanski, charged by a strong Baker Mayfield-led offense.

But the defense is a major red flag.

The Browns just coughed up 47 to the Baltimore Ravens during a Monday Night Football loss, this after letting up 25 in Week 12 to 1-12 the Jacksonville Jaguars and 35 more in Week 13 to the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland surrenders 28.3 points per game, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL and has allowed at least 38 points in three of its four losses.

Three games stand between the Browns and the postseason, a sliver of time to clean things up and try new things defensively—because the defense will be something the league's best teams can and will expose in a win-or-go-home scenario.