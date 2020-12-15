3 Takeaways from Ravens' Week 14 Win

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens desperately needed a win on Monday night over the Cleveland Browns to stay in the playoff hunt. They got it in one of the most thrilling back-and-forth games of the 2020 season.

While the Browns erased a two-touchdown deficit while quarterback Lamar Jackson was receiving treatment in the locker room, Jackson returned to put the game away in the final few minutes. He helped retake the lead with a touchdown pass on fourth-down, then did so again while engineering a game-winning field-goal drive in the final minute.

Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal gave Baltimore a 45-42 advantage with just two seconds remaining. Cleveland's last-ditch attempt resulted in a safety and a five-point win for the Ravens.

The biggest takeaway from Monday night's epic showdown is that Baltimore won't go quietly into the night. While missing the playoffs is still a possibility, the Ravens are going to claw their way in if at all possible. Once there, the Ravens can be dangerous.

Here are three other takeaways from the Ravens' Week 14 win.