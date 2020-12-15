3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 14 Loss

3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 14 LossDecember 15, 2020
The only way you can truly describe the Cleveland Browns' Week 14 loss is by saying it was a heartbreaker.
The Browns appeared to have the edge in their AFC North battle with the Baltimore Ravens when Lamar Jackson exited the game with cramps.
Then Jackson returned and delivered a masterclass performance in the final two minutes to drop the Browns to 9-4.
Kevin Stefanski's team did plenty of things right and is still in good shape in the AFC wild-card race, but Monday night's loss will sting since it was so close to capturing its 10th victory.
Defense Failed to Contain Lamar Jackson
Jackson won the game for the Ravens.
If he did not return after the two-minute warning, the Browns likely would have gotten a fourth-down stop with Trace McSorley banged up.
Instead, Jackson jogged back from the locker room and completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown that gave the Ravens a seven-point lead.
The Ravens quarterback then provided a response in the final minute to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal.
The Browns should have seen the failure to stop Jackson on the final two drives coming from a mile away since they did not contain him all game.
Jackson ran rampant through the defense for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He threw for 163 yards and a score and only missed six of his passing attempts.
The good news for the Browns is they likely will not see Jackson again this season. All they can do is watch the film and work on containing a mobile quarterback just in case they see one in the postseason.
Baker Mayfield Reached Another Level with His Play
Once the heartbreak from losing a close game subsides, Browns fans have to find comfort in the way Baker Mayfield played.
Mayfield had an answer for almost everything the Ravens threw at him. The biggest example of that was the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter.
The former No. 1 overall pick engineered a four-play, 75-yard drive in which he went for 4-of-4 and capped it with a touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt.
Mayfield displayed poise in the pocket all night and did not seem fazed by the moment. He finished with 343 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
If the Browns get that type of performance out of Mayfield in the playoffs, they could be a dangerous wild-card team since they already have a strong rushing attack led by Hunt and Nick Chubb.
Before he gets a shot to prove himself in the postseason, Mayfield needs to make sure his team takes care of business and remains on top of the AFC wild-card standings.
If Cleveland defeats the New York Giants and New York Jets in Weeks 15 and 16, it should head into its regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a playoff berth within reach, or already clinched depending on results elsewhere.
Kareem Hunt's Impact on Passing Games Makes Offense More Dangerous
Everyone knows how strong the running back tandem of Chubb and Hunt can be in a single game.
The duo combined for 105 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on Monday, but the biggest takeaway involving one of them came in the passing game. Hunt brought in six catches on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.
If Hunt continues to be a viable passing target on third-down and long-yardage situations, he could capture more attention from opposing defenses.
If that happens, a linebacker or safety could be assigned to keep up with Hunt, which would allow the middle of the field to open up more.
Mayfield loves to target his tight end group, and if Hunt attracts more attention, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant could become more open when Hunt is on the field in passing situations.
In the last two weeks, Hunt has nine receptions. The most he had in a three-game stretch before Week 13 was eight.
If Stefanski dials up a few more plays to get Hunt involved, the Browns' passing game could be as much of a threat as the rushing attack by the time the wild-card round rolls around.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.