3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 14 Loss

David Richard/Associated Press

The only way you can truly describe the Cleveland Browns' Week 14 loss is by saying it was a heartbreaker.

The Browns appeared to have the edge in their AFC North battle with the Baltimore Ravens when Lamar Jackson exited the game with cramps.

Then Jackson returned and delivered a masterclass performance in the final two minutes to drop the Browns to 9-4.

Kevin Stefanski's team did plenty of things right and is still in good shape in the AFC wild-card race, but Monday night's loss will sting since it was so close to capturing its 10th victory.