Bowl Projections 2020: Latest Predictions for CFP Final and Most Dangerous Teams

Butch Dill/Associated Press

For most of the 2020 college football season, we have had a good idea of which four teams will participate in the College Football Playoff.

However, as we saw on Saturday with the Florida Gators' loss to the LSU Tigers, there is always room for something unexpected to happen.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be the safest playoff selections, while the winner of the ACC Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish should be in there as well.

If Notre Dame hands Clemson its second loss, though, or an upset occurs in the SEC or Big Ten, there are a few dangerous teams lurking beneath the top four that could wreak havoc in the playoff.

The Texas A&M Aggies have been at No. 5 for a few weeks and could be a tough No. 4 seed to beat if they get into the playoff.

The USC Trojans are playing the best football of any team on the west coast, and if results go in their favor, they may make a late playoff push and be a difficult opponent for one of the top two seeds.