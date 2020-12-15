NBA Rumors: Examining Trade Buzz on James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

1 of 3

There were myriad tidbits to take away from Houston's trade of Russell Westbrook for John Wall and a first-round draft pick. Among them, there was perhaps the fleeting hope that a change at point guard might cool Harden's desire for a scenery change.

But no such luck, Space City.

"The arrival of John Wall has left All-NBA guard James Harden unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership, and the franchise star continues to push the Houston Rockets for a trade," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported.

This is about as surprising as the ending of a holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel. Wall made his last appearance in a regular-season game in Dec. 2018 and has been busy taking the long road back from an Achilles tear. It's hard to say with any certainty how much gas he has left in the tank, and Harden is apparently disinterested in waiting around to find out.

Harden's exit from Houston continues to feel more a matter of when than if.