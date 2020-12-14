Report: Auburn DC Kevin Steele 'Serious Candidate' to Replace Gus Malzahn as HC

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Auburn may be looking internally to replace Gus Malzahn.

The Tigers announced Sunday they were firing Malzahn after a 6-4 regular season.

AL.com's John Talty and Matt Zenitz reported Monday that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele "has emerged as a serious candidate" and that "multiple sources even believe that Steele could be the leading candidate now to replace [Malzahn]."

