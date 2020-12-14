    Report: Auburn DC Kevin Steele 'Serious Candidate' to Replace Gus Malzahn as HC

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    Auburn may be looking internally to replace Gus Malzahn.

    The Tigers announced Sunday they were firing Malzahn after a 6-4 regular season.

    AL.com's John Talty and Matt Zenitz reported Monday that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele "has emerged as a serious candidate" and that "multiple sources even believe that Steele could be the leading candidate now to replace [Malzahn]."

             

