Former Baylor Defensive Back Chance Waz Dies

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Baylor announced Monday that former safety Chance Waz died.

Waz spent four seasons with the Bears between 2014 and '17 and appeared in 45 games. He finished his college career with 146 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell mourned Waz's death:

Craig Smoak of SicEm365 spoke to former Baylor offensive lineman Mo Porter about Waz.

"Chance was a guy that lit up a room. Chance was a guy with high energy all the time, stayed positive in every situation and just wanted us to be the best we can be," Porter said. "Chance was a guy that would always tell you what you meant to him."

The Pflugerville, Texas, native was a 3-star recruit in the 2014 recruiting class and sat 115th at the safety position, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The second of Baylor's back-to-back Big 12 championships occurred when Waz was a true freshman. He played in 10 games as a backup defensive back as the Bears notched 11 victories and reached the Cotton Bowl.

His best individual season came one year later when he posted 70 total tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble.