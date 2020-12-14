US Women's Open Golf 2020: A Lim Kim Wins 1st Major with 4-Under Final Round

Eric Gay/Associated Press

A Lim Kim birdied her final three holes to win the 2020 U.S. Women's Open by one stroke over Jin Young Ko and Amy Olson on Monday at the Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Making her first U.S. Women's Open start, Kim posted a four-under 67 with six birdies and two bogeys in the final round. It's the third career victory and first major title for the 25-year-old South Korean, whose previous two wins came on the LPGA of Korea Tour.

Here's a look at the top five finishers on the final leaderboard:

1. A Lim Kim (-3)

T-2. Jin Young Ko (-2)

T-2. Amy Olson (-2)

4. Hinako Shibuno (-1)

5. Megan Khang (+1)

