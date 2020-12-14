    Callie Brownson Honored by Hall of Fame After Serving as Browns Position Coach

    Tim Daniels
December 14, 2020

    Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson filling the role of tight ends coach during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson is being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame after becoming the first woman to coach an NFL position group in a game when she served as the team's interim tight ends coach during a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    ESPN's Jake Trotter provided a look at the Brownson memorabilia sent to the Hall of Fame:

    The 31-year-old Virginia native filled in for Drew Petzing, who missed the contest after his wife, Louisa, gave birth to the couple's first child one day before the Jags matchup.

    Cleveland scored a 27-25 victory over Jacksonville. Tight end Austin Hooper scored one of the team's three touchdowns in the Nov. 29 game.

    It was the latest accomplishment for Brownson, who's put together a trailblazing career after helping lead the United States women's football team to gold medals in the 2013 and 2017 world championships.

    The George Mason product previously became the first woman to serve as a full-time coach on a Division I staff at the college level when she worked as an offensive quality control coach for Dartmouth during the 2018 season.

    She worked as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills throughout the 2019 campaign before being hired by the Browns in January.

    Brownson's resumes also includes eight years as a player for the D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance (2010-17) along with a stop as an assistant coach at Mount Vernon High School (2015-17), her alma mater, and an internship with the New York Jets in 2017.

