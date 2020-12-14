Jerry West Sued for $2.5M by Man Who Says He Helped Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Johnny Wilkes filed a lawsuit against Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West, saying he was instrumental in helping the Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

TMZ Sports obtained the $2.5 million lawsuit in which Wilkes claims he and West came to an agreement whereby Wilkes would provide the Clippers with information to lure Leonard to Los Angeles. Wilkes says he has a close relationship with Leonard and Kawhi's uncle, Dennis Robertson.

According to Wilkes, he was the person who told the Clippers they should pursue Paul George to pair with Leonard.

"This information was vital, because it was the exact information Kawhi Leonard wanted to hear at the time in order to effectuate his signing with the Clippers," the lawsuit says.

Wilkes claims West guaranteed him payment on several occasions, including at a dinner following Leonard's signing with the team.

Neither the Clippers nor West have commented on the lawsuit.

If Wilkes' claims are found to be accurate, the Clippers could face significant ramifications under NBA league rules. Leonard's signing would be viewed as a violation of the league's collective bargaining agreement, and the Clippers would be subject to punishment for tampering.

It's possible the league could look to void Leonard's deal with the Clippers outright, similar to Joe Smith and the Minnesota Timberwolves—the most famous contractual circumvention of the league's CBA.

However, the burden of proof will be on Wilkes to prove his lawsuit has merit.