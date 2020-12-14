Report: 76ers 'Unwilling' to Trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons for James Harden

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to land James Harden in a trade, it won't come by breaking up the team's core.

According to Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers are "unwilling" to include either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons in a trade for Harden.

The Rockets are reportedly seeking "a young franchise cornerstone" to headline any package for Harden, while the team is also looking for first-round picks and more young talent to supplement the deal.

There has been some speculation the 76ers would want to split up its two All-Stars—who have been unable to help the team get out of the second round of the postseason the past three years—but new team president Daryl Morey said at his introductory press conference that Embiid and Simmons "absolutely can work together."

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers also recently denied any Harden rumors, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

"We like our team," Rivers said. "That team I just watched out there is pretty special."

Harden would certainly provide a boost to the squad's title hopes, having won each of the last three scoring titles. The eight-time All-Star and one-time MVP would also provide some much-needed balance as a perimeter scorer on a team that relies heavily on the frontcourt.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Philadelphia ranked 22nd in the NBA in three-pointers attempted last season, while Harden has led the league in this category in each of the last three years.

However, he would be best as a complement to Simmons and Embiid rather than replacing one of them.

While Harden is seeking a fresh start this season, finding a fair trade for the superstar could be a difficult task for Houston.