3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 14 Loss

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants fell flat in their defense of the NFC East lead in Week 14.

Joe Judge's team gave up its largest point total since Week 5 and Daniel Jones was unable to get anything going on the offensive end on Sunday.

The result of those failures was a 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals that pushed the Giants one game back of the Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

Instead of putting themselves in a favorable spot for the final three weeks of the regular season, the Giants now have to find a way not to lose more ground, with the Cleveland Browns next on the schedule in Week 15.