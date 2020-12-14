3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 14 Win

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Andy Dalton did something in Week 14 that he became accustomed to doing while he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback earned a victory at Paul Brown Stadium, but for the first time he did so as a member of the visiting team.

Dalton threw for a pair of touchdowns in his return to southern Ohio, which featured two teams closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft than the playoff hunt.

Dallas proved it was the better of the two sides from the first quarter, as it controlled the contest through Dalton's play and some dominant defense against the Brandon Allen-led Bengals offense.

The win kept the Cowboys' slim NFC East title hopes alive, but they still need to win out and have plenty of help to even be in consideration for first place when Week 17 rolls around.