NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Tyler Herro, Paul George

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Harden has reportedly wanted to get traded, and he's also made it clear where he may want to go.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Harden's "preferred trade destinations" include the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. All of those teams made the playoffs last season, so they don't come as a surprise.

However, Marc Stein of the New York Times recently reported that the Rockets "insist (for now) they will not trade Harden." Unless that changes, the 31-year-old may not be going anywhere.

That doesn't mean teams don't have interest, though. Stein reported that the 76ers are the "most likely destination," although he also noted they don't want to trade guard Ben Simmons, who is one of Philadelphia's most valuable assets.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat also have interest in trying to acquire Harden, should the Rockets begin to explore potential deals.

Another factor that could come into play is whether two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a supermax extension with the Bucks.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst told SportsCenter that some teams are "not going to necessarily go all-in on a Harden trade, or even get serious about talking about it" until they know what Antetokounmpo (who could be a free agent in 2021) is going to do.

Wherever Harden ends up, he's likely to keep playing at a high level. He's a former NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star who has won the league's scoring title each of the past three seasons.