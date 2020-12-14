3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 14 Loss

1 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Raiders gave up 456 total yards. They couldn't stop the pass, as the Colts aired it out for 244 yards and got a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Philip Rivers, both going to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Las Vegas also couldn't stop the run, as Jonathan Taylor ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead an Indianapolis rushing attack that accumulated 212 yards.

The Raiders had no sacks and forced no turnovers. And now, they have a new defensive coordinator.

After the game, Las Vegas announced it had fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who had been with the team since Jon Gruden became head coach in 2018, and replaced him with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

The switch likely wasn't just because of Sunday, as the Raiders' defense is ranked 25th in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (384.2) and 30th in points allowed per game (30.1). But their showing against the Colts certainly didn't help Guenther's case for staying.

"Defensively, we had no answer," Gruden said, according to W.G. Ramirez of the Associated Press. "You can’t give up that many yards rushing, and not get to the quarterback, and lose the turnover margin, and expect to win in this league."

Perhaps the move will give Las Vegas' defense a much-needed boost for the final three weeks of the regular season. If that's the case, it could get into the playoffs if it starts to play better on that side of the ball.