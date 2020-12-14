3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 14 Loss

2 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington may have scored 23 points, but 14 of those came from a pair of defensive touchdowns and the ensuing extra points. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense held Washington's offense to only three field goals in a mostly dominant performance.

The 49ers gave up only 193 total yards and 12 first downs. Washington quarterback Alex Smith left shortly before halftime with a right calf strain and was replaced by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Neither did much against San Francisco's secondary, which allowed only 95 passing yards. And cornerback Jason Verrett made a big play, intercepting Smith in the second quarter.

Last year, the 49ers' defense powered them to Super Bowl LIV. This season, the unit hasn't been quite as strong (at least partially because of injuries), but they still entered Sunday ranked sixth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (326.3). So, this is a defense that can still stingy, even if it's shorthanded.

"The way our defense was playing versus that offense, you have a very good chance to win as long as you just don’t turn the ball over," Shanahan said, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. "For us to turn the ball over and give them 17 points off of it, two without our defense having even to go on the field, was borderline the back breaker."

Even after those turnovers, the 49ers' defense put the ball back in their offense's hands numerous times with the chance to tie the game, as they forced Washington to punt four times in the fourth quarter. San Francisco's offense couldn't capitalize, with its final four possessions ending with two punts, a turnover on downs and time running out at the end of the game.