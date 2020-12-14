3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 14 Loss

3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 14 LossDecember 14, 2020
The banged-up San Francisco 49ers' recent struggles continued on Sunday afternoon in their temporary home of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Playing in the Arizona Cardinals' home stadium for the second straight week (because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County), the 49ers fell 23-15 to the Washington Football Team. A pair of San Francisco turnovers were returned for Washington touchdowns (a Chase Young 47-yard fumble return in the second quarter and a Kamren Curl 76-yard interception return in the third), which helped to decide the game.
The 49ers cut their deficit to eight points with a six-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to Kyle Juszczyk with 10 minutes, 18 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't get any closer. San Francisco went on to lose for the fifth time in its past six games.
Here are three takeaways from the 49ers' loss on Sunday.
Key Injuries Continue to Pile Up
Injuries have been the story of the 49ers' season. They were already without an assortment of their top players (including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, defensive end Nick Bosa and more), and the ailments continued to pile up against Washington.
On the game's first play from scrimmage, San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel took an end-around for a nine-yard gain. However, he noticeably limped off the field and never returned. After dealing with numerous injuries earlier in the season, Samuel again has a hamstring injury, which head coach Kyle Shanahan later said "didn't look good," per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Samuel has played in only seven games in 2020 after he had an impressive rookie season last year.
The 49ers also lost linebacker Fred Warner to a shoulder stinger, which caused him to exit in the third quarter and not return. Running back Raheem Mostert was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter, but he returned. Mostert (who rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries) missed time earlier in the season because of an ankle injury.
Without all these injuries, the 49ers' season may be going much differently. Perhaps they would have even had a better chance of beating Washington. But that just hasn't been San Francisco's luck this year.
Defense Still Strong, Shuts Down Washington Offense
Washington may have scored 23 points, but 14 of those came from a pair of defensive touchdowns and the ensuing extra points. Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense held Washington's offense to only three field goals in a mostly dominant performance.
The 49ers gave up only 193 total yards and 12 first downs. Washington quarterback Alex Smith left shortly before halftime with a right calf strain and was replaced by second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Neither did much against San Francisco's secondary, which allowed only 95 passing yards. And cornerback Jason Verrett made a big play, intercepting Smith in the second quarter.
Last year, the 49ers' defense powered them to Super Bowl LIV. This season, the unit hasn't been quite as strong (at least partially because of injuries), but they still entered Sunday ranked sixth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (326.3). So, this is a defense that can still stingy, even if it's shorthanded.
"The way our defense was playing versus that offense, you have a very good chance to win as long as you just don’t turn the ball over," Shanahan said, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. "For us to turn the ball over and give them 17 points off of it, two without our defense having even to go on the field, was borderline the back breaker."
Even after those turnovers, the 49ers' defense put the ball back in their offense's hands numerous times with the chance to tie the game, as they forced Washington to punt four times in the fourth quarter. San Francisco's offense couldn't capitalize, with its final four possessions ending with two punts, a turnover on downs and time running out at the end of the game.
49ers' Playoff Aspirations Take Major Hit
It's beginning to look much less likely that the 49ers will have an opportunity to battle for a second straight NFC title in January. San Francisco can finish no better than 8-8 (marking the sixth time in seven seasons it will finish .500 or worse), and it will need some help to get into the playoffs.
The 49ers are 5-8 with games remaining against the Dallas Cowboys (4-9), Arizona Cardinals (7-6) and Seattle Seahawks (9-4). And their next two matchups against Dallas and Arizona are on the road.
Even if the 49ers win out (which will be tough), they're behind three teams and tied with two others in the NFC wild-card race. The Cardinals are in the No. 7 seed (the third and final wild-card spot), while the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are each 6-7. The Detroit Lions and New York Giants are both 5-8.
San Francisco hasn't won more than two consecutive games all season, and its last winning streak came back in Weeks 6 and 7. So, its playoff odds certainly aren't looking good. Perhaps the 49ers will rebound and return to the playoffs next season if they can stay healthier than they have in 2020.