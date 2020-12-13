    LeBron James Shouts out Titans' Derrick Henry for Using 'Silencer' Celebration

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
    Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    Sometimes it takes greatness to recognize it.

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James—who had time to watch some football on Sunday since he is not playing in his team's preseason game against the L.A. Clippers—gave Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry a shoutout for unleashing the King's "Silencer" celebration.

    Henry paid homage to James after one of his two rushing touchdowns during a dominant performance in a 31-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The running back, who finished with 215 rushing yards and the two scores, was nearly impossible to stop for an overmatched Jacksonville defense. He helped the Titans bounce back from a loss to the Cleveland Browns and improve to 9-4 on the campaign.

    Tennessee is tied atop the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts and appears ready to challenge for a championship come playoff time.

    James would know something about that as well.

