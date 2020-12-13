    James Harden to Join Rockets Practice on Monday Amid Trade Rumors, Per HC Silas

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Houston Rockets James Harden (13) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas confirmed James Harden will practice with the team Monday. 

    Harden missed the start of training camp and reported to the Rockets this past Tuesday. Because he arrived late, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the 2017-18 MVP would need to test negative for COVID-19 for six straight days before he'd be cleared to practice.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

