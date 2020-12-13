    Big Ten Announces CFB 'Champions Week' Schedule, Start Times, TV Info

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Ohio State players celebrate with Haskell Garrett (92) after his touchdown on an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Goldis/Associated Press

    The Big Ten announced its "Champions Week" schedule, with the title game between Ohio State and Northwestern highlighting the slate of games at noon ET on Dec. 19 on Fox. 

    Other intriguing matchups include Minnesota vs. Wisconsin and Purdue vs. Indiana:

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

