Big Ten Announces CFB 'Champions Week' Schedule, Start Times, TV Info

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The Big Ten announced its "Champions Week" schedule, with the title game between Ohio State and Northwestern highlighting the slate of games at noon ET on Dec. 19 on Fox.

Other intriguing matchups include Minnesota vs. Wisconsin and Purdue vs. Indiana:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.