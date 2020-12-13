    Yankees Rumors: DJ LeMahieu, NYY More Than $25M Apart in Contract Talks

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

    If the New York Yankees want to re-sign DJ LeMahieu, the two sides will have to get much closer from their current proposals.

    According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, the two sides are more than $25 million apart in negotiations.

    LeMahieu is reportedly seeking a five-year deal worth $100 million, while the Yankees are looking at $75 million over four years.

    Though this amounts to a difference of just $1.75 million per year, it's a significant change over the life of the contract.

    Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently said "our intent is there" to re-sign the 32-year-old, adding, "I think he has the same (good intentions) on his end," per Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com.

    Money could still be an important factor after two huge seasons from LeMahieu.

    The former Colorado Rockies player signed a two-year, $24 million deal to come to New York in 2019, and he more than lived up to expectations with a .327 average, 26 home runs and 102 RBI in his first season with the team.

    LeMahieu was even better in 2020, winning the AL batting title while hitting .364 to go with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 50 games. He also helped defensively with his versatility, lining up at second base, first base and third base.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The all-around play helped him finish in the top five of MVP voting in each of the last two years.

    It has made him a hot commodity in free agency, putting pressure on the Yankees to put forth a competitive offer before he finds a new home in 2021.

    Related

      LeMahieu, NYY Far Apart

      Two sides are more than $25M apart on negotiations for a new deal (NJ.com)

      LeMahieu, NYY Far Apart
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      LeMahieu, NYY Far Apart

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chances for Every Team to Land Didi Gregorius

      Ranking the organizations most likely to acquire the SS

      Chances for Every Team to Land Didi Gregorius
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Chances for Every Team to Land Didi Gregorius

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Hiring AZ’s Porter as GM

      Diamondbacks assistant GM Jared Porter is finalizing deal to join NYM (MLB Network)

      Mets Hiring AZ’s Porter as GM
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mets Hiring AZ’s Porter as GM

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets Sign C James McCann

      Former White Sox catcher inks 4-year, $40M plus contract with Mets

      Report: Mets Sign C James McCann
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets Sign C James McCann

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report