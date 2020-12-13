Yankees Rumors: DJ LeMahieu, NYY More Than $25M Apart in Contract Talks

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

If the New York Yankees want to re-sign DJ LeMahieu, the two sides will have to get much closer from their current proposals.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, the two sides are more than $25 million apart in negotiations.

LeMahieu is reportedly seeking a five-year deal worth $100 million, while the Yankees are looking at $75 million over four years.

Though this amounts to a difference of just $1.75 million per year, it's a significant change over the life of the contract.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman recently said "our intent is there" to re-sign the 32-year-old, adding, "I think he has the same (good intentions) on his end," per Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com.

Money could still be an important factor after two huge seasons from LeMahieu.

The former Colorado Rockies player signed a two-year, $24 million deal to come to New York in 2019, and he more than lived up to expectations with a .327 average, 26 home runs and 102 RBI in his first season with the team.

LeMahieu was even better in 2020, winning the AL batting title while hitting .364 to go with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 50 games. He also helped defensively with his versatility, lining up at second base, first base and third base.

The all-around play helped him finish in the top five of MVP voting in each of the last two years.

It has made him a hot commodity in free agency, putting pressure on the Yankees to put forth a competitive offer before he finds a new home in 2021.