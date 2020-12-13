Report: Kurt Suzuki Drawing Interest from Angels After James McCann to Mets

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels reportedly have interest in free-agent catcher Kurt Suzuki as they look to make much-needed improvements behind the plate.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, L.A.'s interest in Suzuki is due, in part, to the fact that James McCann is reportedly no longer on the market.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, McCann and the New York Mets are finalizing a four-year contract worth more than $40 million.

While J.T. Realmuto and McCann were widely viewed as the two biggest prizes at the catcher position in free agency this offseason, Suzuki could make for a strong under-the-radar signing given his production in recent years.

The 37-year-old veteran has spent the past two seasons with the Washington Nationals and enjoyed a great deal of success during that stint.

In 2019, Suzuki was remarkably productive, as he hit .264 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI despite appearing in only 85 games. Suzuki also played a big role in the Nats' run to their first World Series title, playing in 10 postseason games.

The Nationals took a major step back as a team last season after losing star third baseman Anthony Rendon to the Angels in free agency, but Suzuki still played well during the COVID-shortened season with a .270 batting average, two homers and 17 RBI in 33 games.

Suzuki may not be considered a stud, but he is as reliable as they come with a .259 average, 133 home runs and 699 RBI in 1,512 career MLB games over 14 seasons.

If the Angels are able to sign Suzuki, it would arguably give them their best backstop since the Bengie Molina years in the early-to-mid 2000s.

Last year' starter, Max Stassi, turned in some solid offensive production for the Angels with a .278 batting average, seven home runs and 20 RBI.

The 29-year-old veteran may finally be hitting his stride, but he remains only a .216 career hitter, which suggests L.A. would be wise to bring in another capable catcher to split time with him.

Given Suzuki's age, making him a part-time starter may be the best thing for him and his health, and having Stassi in the fold would allow the Angels to do precisely that.