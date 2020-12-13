Steph Curry Signed Rookie Card Sells for $611K; Highest Price Ever for His Items

Steph Curry Signed Rookie Card Sells for $611K; Highest Price Ever for His ItemsDecember 13, 2020
A Stephen Curry rookie card sold for $611,000 Sunday morning at Goldin Auctions:
Goldin Auctions @GoldinAuctions
This @StephenCurry30 @PaniniAmerica @beckett_grading rookie sold for $611,000 early this morning at https://t.co/qlvBBNLR8M marking the highest price Steph Curry ITEM ever sold, card, jersey, whatever you name it it’s the record ! Consign with us ! https://t.co/sWWo1dG1Ee
The jersey patch card was rated a 9.5, with a perfect 10 on the edges. It helped contribute to the highest-priced Curry item ever sold.
It still falls well short of the modern NBA record for cards, with a Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card selling for $1.812 million in September, per TMZ Sports.
Curry, drafted seventh overall in 2009, is a three-time champion and two-time MVP. He is also well on his way to becoming the all-time three-point king, currently ranking third in NBA history with 2,495 made threes.
As he continues to pad his resume, Curry-related items could gain even more value in the future.
Curry Signed Rookie Card Sells for $611K; Highest-Price Ever for His Items