Steph Curry Signed Rookie Card Sells for $611K; Highest Price Ever for His Items

A Stephen Curry rookie card sold for $611,000 Sunday morning at Goldin Auctions:

The jersey patch card was rated a 9.5, with a perfect 10 on the edges. It helped contribute to the highest-priced Curry item ever sold.

It still falls well short of the modern NBA record for cards, with a Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card selling for $1.812 million in September, per TMZ Sports.

Curry, drafted seventh overall in 2009, is a three-time champion and two-time MVP. He is also well on his way to becoming the all-time three-point king, currently ranking third in NBA history with 2,495 made threes.

As he continues to pad his resume, Curry-related items could gain even more value in the future.