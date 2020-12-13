    Steph Curry Signed Rookie Card Sells for $611K; Highest Price Ever for His Items

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Golden State Warriors rookie guard Stephen Curry reacts while facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 123-122 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    A Stephen Curry rookie card sold for $611,000 Sunday morning at Goldin Auctions:

    The jersey patch card was rated a 9.5, with a perfect 10 on the edges. It helped contribute to the highest-priced Curry item ever sold.

    It still falls well short of the modern NBA record for cards, with a Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card selling for $1.812 million in September, per TMZ Sports.

    Curry, drafted seventh overall in 2009, is a three-time champion and two-time MVP. He is also well on his way to becoming the all-time three-point king, currently ranking third in NBA history with 2,495 made threes.

    As he continues to pad his resume, Curry-related items could gain even more value in the future.

