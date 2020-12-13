    Giannis Antetokounmpo Rookie Card Sells for $1,168,500; Graded Gem Mint 9.5

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2013, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Giannis Antetokounmpo, left,, of Greece, shoots against Dallas Mavericks center DeJuan Blair (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. The precocious 19-year-old rookie is providing an unexpected bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the Bucks. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    A Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card sold for $1,168,500 early Sunday morning at Goldin Auctions:

    The card was rated a 9.5, featuring a perfect 10 for the edges and corners.

    An even rarer Giannis rookie card set the record for the highest-priced basketball card in modern history, selling for $1.812 million in September, per TMZ Sports. It edged the previous record of $1.8 million for a LeBron James card earlier this year.

    With another card going for seven figures, it's clear the Antetokounmpo market will continue to soar.

    Though he doesn't yet have the resume of James or Michael Jordan, the Milwaukee Bucks star is well on his way to an incredible career with two MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award and four All-Star selections.

    The 26-year-old was a relative unknown during his rookie season, averaging just 6.8 points per game after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2013 NBA draft. It likely created limited demand for rookie cards at the time, making it an even rarer item for collectors.

    The ones that survived seven years later in mint condition should have incredible value going forward.

