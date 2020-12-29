WWE and AEW Stars Who Need to Turn Babyface in 2021

10 of 10

Rounding out this list are some performers who may not have as strong of a case to argue but are worth thinking about as potential babyfaces in 2021.

When Seth Rollins returns from paternity leave, it's possible becoming a father will have changed him. After a full year of his messiah gimmick that saw him mostly only feud with two people, rehashing the same shtick and looking for new disciples to recruit will feel like a step backward.

Tucker Knight never got anything out of turning on Otis and costing him the Money in the Bank briefcase. Since then, he's just been a jobber heel on Raw. What's stopping WWE from making him a jobber babyface when need be? It will probably happen.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura have done about all they can with their heel characters. They've been coasting on autopilot for months, and since they're still beloved by the WWE Universe, they can make for great babyfaces to put other fresher, hotter heels over.

Finally, for AEW, Team Taz doesn't need both Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs. Ricky Starks is too good of a heel to turn face any time soon and Hobbs is the fresher heel who could use a mouthpiece, but Cage can hang just fine on his own.

Perhaps sometime in 2021, Cage can break free from the faction and start a babyface run in opposition to his former teammates. He'd make for a great opponent for Kenny Omega, too, as well as the monster heels on the brand.

