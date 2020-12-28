WWE and AEW Stars Who Need to Turn Heel in 2021

11 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Rounding out this list are some babyfaces who could stand to turn heel, but may not be as big of a priority.

For instance, Dave Mastiff has lost all credibility as a babyface on NXT UK. He's failed to win any important match and no longer looks threatening, so he should take back that power by becoming a more dominant heel and someone babyfaces have to struggle to overcome.

Dexter Lumis does everything a heel should do and just happens to fight Cameron Grimes, who is one of the most amazingly obnoxious Superstars in WWE. Unless he continues to fight people as adversarial as Grimes, Lumis will look out of place as the babyface in the feud and should just play heel.

When Ivar returns to action, The Viking Raiders could use a heel turn to restore some of their credibility. They've spent the last year mostly goofing around and Erik has just chased R-Truth for the 24/7 title, which hasn't helped, either.

Last, but not least, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose have it in them to turn heel and be powerhouses in the women's tag team division.

They're working perfectly fine right now as babyfaces, but should the need come when there aren't enough heel teams to spread around, they could fit the bill. As some of the most muscular women on the roster, they look imposing enough to play up their strengths quite literally and bully the smaller teams like The Riott Squad.

