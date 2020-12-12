    Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette Says He's OK After Injury Scare from End Zone Flip

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2020

    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, left, flips in the end zone in front of Wisconsin safety Eric Burrell, right, after catching a 53-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette appeared to suffer a lower leg injury after front-flipping into the end zone to cap a 53-yard touchdown catch and give the Hawkeyes a 20-7 lead over Wisconsin on Saturday:

    Per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, Smith-Marsette was seen with a walking boot on his left ankle on the sidelines and missed the remainder of the game. He departed with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter after catching seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

    Smith, a senior playing his last-ever game at Iowa's Kinnick Stadium, told reporters he was fine and that he had no regrets.

    "Do I regret the flip? No. Would I do it again? Yeah," Smith-Marsette said per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register.

    "I'm just happy we got the win. Everyone was having fun. My senior year, never going to play in Kinnick again...got to go out with a bang."

    Iowa ended up taking down Wisconsin 28-7 to finish its regular season at 6-2, good enough for second place in the Big Ten's West division. Smith finished first on the team with 345 receiving yards.

