Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones to Return from Injury, Start at QB vs. Cardinals

Daniel Jones is expected to be back under center for the New York Giants on Sunday after missing one game with a hamstring injury.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Jones will start against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, though he was able to go through a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Raanan noted the Giants "liked what they saw and Jones passed a final test Saturday."

Jones suffered the injury during New York's 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. The 23-year-old finished that game 16-of-27 for 213 yards but missed the first two days of practice leading up to last week's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Colt McCoy got the start against Seattle. He finished 13-of-22 for 105 yards with one touchdown and one interception, as the Giants scored a 17-12 upset win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Despite a 5-7 overall record, New York has the NFC's second-longest winning streak at four games and is tied with the Washington Football Team for the NFC East lead.

Jones has thrown for 2,335 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 starts this season.