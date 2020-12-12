    Tom Herman Will Return as Texas HC in 2021 Despite Urban Meyer Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Texas head coach Tom Herman takes part in a news conference for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in San Antonio. Texas will face Utah in the Alamo Bowl. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has confirmed that Tom Herman will remain head football coach in 2021. 

    Del Conte addressed the Longhorns' coaching situation in a statement released Saturday:

