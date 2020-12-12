Tom Herman Will Return as Texas HC in 2021 Despite Urban Meyer Rumors

Tom Herman Will Return as Texas HC in 2021 Despite Urban Meyer RumorsDecember 12, 2020
Eric Gay/Associated Press
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has confirmed that Tom Herman will remain head football coach in 2021.
Del Conte addressed the Longhorns' coaching situation in a statement released Saturday:
