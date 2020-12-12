    Cal vs. Washington State Canceled Hours Before Kickoff Because of COVID-19

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    A Washington State helmet sits on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Northern Colorado in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    Saturday's scheduled college football game between California and Washington State was canceled because of COVID-19.

    According to CougFan.com, media members in the pressbox were informed of the decision after 2 p.m. ET for a game that was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

    Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported the game could not be played since Cal would have been down to two defensive linemen as a result of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Chuba Hubbard to NFL Draft

      HC Mike Gundy says Oklahoma State star RB is done for the season and has 'chosen to go to the NFL'

      Chuba Hubbard to NFL Draft
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Chuba Hubbard to NFL Draft

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Texas A&M Lands 5-Star DE

      Texas native Shemar Turner, will play college football for Aggies

      Texas A&M Lands 5-Star DE
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Texas A&M Lands 5-Star DE

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Worst Late-Season Collapses in CFB Since 2000 📉

      Ranking the most dramatic CFB letdowns of this century

      Worst Late-Season Collapses in CFB Since 2000 📉
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Worst Late-Season Collapses in CFB Since 2000 📉

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut

      Report: Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report