Cal vs. Washington State Canceled Hours Before Kickoff Because of COVID-19

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Saturday's scheduled college football game between California and Washington State was canceled because of COVID-19.

According to CougFan.com, media members in the pressbox were informed of the decision after 2 p.m. ET for a game that was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported the game could not be played since Cal would have been down to two defensive linemen as a result of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

