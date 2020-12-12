Florida's Keyontae Johnson Stretchered off vs. FSU After Collapsing on Court

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson was stretchered off the court after collapsing during Saturday's men's college basketball game against Florida State.

Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun reported that Johnson seemingly "passed out" on the court, although it was unclear what caused it.

Warchant.com tweeted a photo of medical personnel tending to Johnson:

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, it was reported on the ESPNU broadcast that Johnson was taken to a Tallahassee, Florida, hospital after collapsing.

Johnson collapsed just a few minutes into the game when walking on to the court after a timeout. The decision was made to continue the game after Johnson was stretchered off.

Eric Fawcett of Gator Country reported that the game continued after Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton asked Florida head coach Mike White if he wanted to keep playing.

The 21-year-old Johnson is coming off a breakout season, as he averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 2019-20 en route to being named a First Team All-SEC selection.

In three games this season entering Saturday's contest against FSU, Johnson was averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Given his production, the 6'5", 229-pound native of Norfolk, Virginia, had all the makings of an SEC Player of the Year candidate ahead of Saturday's game.

The Gators entered the clash with rival Florida State with a perfect 3-0 record on the season, and Johnson's play has been the driving force.