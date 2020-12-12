Kyrie Irving 'Not Opting out of Traditional Media' Appearances, Says Publicist

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Despite Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's refusal to speak to the media last week, the six-time All-Star's publicist said Saturday that he isn't shunning the media completely.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Kyrie's publicist said he will address the media in the future: "He's not opting out of traditional media. He'll continue to work with ... the Nets PR team to schedule those opportunities. However, he will use this type of correspondence as a way to effectively and efficiently share his thoughts directly to you and the media that covers him on a regular basis."

Irving was scheduled to speak to the media last week during training camp, but he released a statement instead:

"Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is properly conveyed. I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization.

"My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself. Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change."

Since NBA players are contractually obligated to provide media availability, the league fined Irving and the Nets $25,000 each.

Per Lewis, Irving took exception to the fine on his Instagram Story: "I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more."

The 2020-21 season is shaping up to be a big one for the Nets, who are expected to be contenders in the Eastern Conference with both Irving and Kevin Durant healthy.

KD missed the entire 2019-20 campaign with a torn Achilles, while Irving appeared in only 20 games because of multiple injuries.

Both Durant and Irving have won NBA championships with different supporting casts, and now they are forming one of the top superstar duos in the league.

The Nets figure to be one of the biggest stories in the league all season long, which means Kyrie's media availability could become a hot-button issue.