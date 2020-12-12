Jake Paul Has 'Zero Chance' of Fighting Conor McGregor, Dana White Says

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC president Dana White said there's a "zero percent" chance former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor faces off with YouTube star Jake Paul.

"[McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now," White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday. "He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f--king YouTube videos."

