    Jake Paul Has 'Zero Chance' of Fighting Conor McGregor, Dana White Says

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    UFC president Dana White said there's a "zero percent" chance former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor faces off with YouTube star Jake Paul.

    "[McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now," White told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday. "He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f--king YouTube videos."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

    Related

      Tony Ferguson x B/R Exclusive

      Ferguson is a fighter with no chill and it showed when we spoke to him ahead of UFC 256 ➡️

      Tony Ferguson x B/R Exclusive
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Tony Ferguson x B/R Exclusive

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      How Charles Oliveira Can Beat Tony Ferguson

      We broke down four ways Oliveira can come out on top at UFC 256

      How Charles Oliveira Can Beat Tony Ferguson
      MMA logo
      MMA

      How Charles Oliveira Can Beat Tony Ferguson

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 256 discussion thread

      UFC 256 discussion thread
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 256 discussion thread

      MMA Junkie Staff
      via MMA Junkie

      UFC 256 play-by-play and live results (7:30 p.m. ET)

      UFC 256 play-by-play and live results (7:30 p.m. ET)
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 256 play-by-play and live results (7:30 p.m. ET)

      John Morgan
      via MMA Junkie