Video: ASU's Jackson He Becomes 1st Chinese-Born Player to Score TD in FBS

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Jackson He met history at the goal line and powered right on through it Friday night.

As Arizona State defeated Arizona, 70-7, He became the first Chinese-born player to score a touchdown in an FBS game.

The junior tailback from Shaoguan, China had four rushing attempts for seven yards and a score. With 7:02 left in the fourth quarter, and ASU at the goal line, He took the handoff and cut to his left, overpowering an Arizona defender and breaking the plane for the touchdown.

He was an unranked recruit attending high school in San Diego when Arizona State became the only school to give the 5'9", 220-pound prospect a college offer.

Three years later, against his school's bitter rival, He proved he belongs on the field and has six points to his name to show for it.