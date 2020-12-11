    Video: ASU's Jackson He Becomes 1st Chinese-Born Player to Score TD in FBS

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 12, 2020

    Arizona State running back Jackson He (32) runs the football in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Jackson He met history at the goal line and powered right on through it Friday night. 

    As Arizona State defeated Arizona, 70-7, He became the first Chinese-born player to score a touchdown in an FBS game. 

    The junior tailback from Shaoguan, China had four rushing attempts for seven yards and a score. With 7:02 left in the fourth quarter, and ASU at the goal line, He took the handoff and cut to his left, overpowering an Arizona defender and breaking the plane for the touchdown. 

    He was an unranked recruit attending high school in San Diego when Arizona State became the only school to give the 5'9", 220-pound prospect a college offer. 

    Three years later, against his school's bitter rival, He proved he belongs on the field and has six points to his name to show for it. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jackson He's Improbable Journey to Arizona State

      Jackson He's Improbable Journey to Arizona State
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Jackson He's Improbable Journey to Arizona State

      Brad Denny
      via AZFamily

      Arizona State Football: 3 takeaways from thrashing of Arizona in Week 15

      Arizona State Football: 3 takeaways from thrashing of Arizona in Week 15
      Arizona State Football logo
      Arizona State Football

      Arizona State Football: 3 takeaways from thrashing of Arizona in Week 15

      Saturday Blitz
      via Saturday Blitz

      ASU Football: Arizona State vs. Arizona Instant Recap

      ASU Football: Arizona State vs. Arizona Instant Recap
      Arizona State Football logo
      Arizona State Football

      ASU Football: Arizona State vs. Arizona Instant Recap

      House of Sparky
      via House of Sparky

      2021's No. 1 WR Picks Ohio St.

      247's No. 8 ranked recruit in the '21 class, Emeka Egbuka, commits to the Buckeyes. Watch his commitment ⤵️

      2021's No. 1 WR Picks Ohio St.
      College Football logo
      College Football

      2021's No. 1 WR Picks Ohio St.

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report