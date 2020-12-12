UFC 256 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Figueiredo vs. Moreno

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC 256 closes out the company's pay-per-view schedule for 2020 with Deiveson Figueiredo headlining just three weeks after topping the UFC 255 card. He'll once again be putting his flyweight title on the line as Brandon Moreno gets his crack at UFC gold.

Figueiredo made short work of Alex Perez in the main event of 255. He earned the tap from the challenger in just under two minutes with a guillotine choke while Perez was scrambling to get away from the champ.

It was a showcase of just how small the margin of error is with a fighter as dangerous as Figueiredo. He'll see a challenger who has also proved to be dangerous in Moreno, though.

The co-main event is a fun lightweight scrap with title implications. Tony Ferguson will look to shake off his loss to Justin Gaethje against the hottest fighter in the division in Charles Oliveira.

Here's a look at the entire offering and predictions for the biggest fights on the card.