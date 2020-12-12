UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and MoreDecember 12, 2020
Deiveson Figueiredo aims to lock down the fighter of the year award against Brandon Moreno in the main event of the UFC's final pay-per-view event of 2020.
Figueiredo has put together a banner year since February. That's when he knocked out Joseph Benavidez in what was supposed to be a title fight but wasn't actually for the belt because he missed weight. However, he got a rematch, made weight and won a second time via submission in the first round.
That was followed by another first-round submission against Alex Perez in November. Now, just 21 days later, he's looking to add Moreno to his list of victims.
Figueiredo's impressive feat isn't the only reason to tune in to the final pay-per-view offering of the year. Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira make for a compelling lightweight fight in the co-main event slot. The winner should be the No. 1 contender in a lightweight division that is in a state of uncertainty right now.
Renato Moicano, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Junior dos Santos also make appearances on the card. Here's a look at the schedule for the evening as well as the top questions that will be answered on Saturday night.
Fight Card and TV Info
- Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno: Flyweight Championship
- Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza
- Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane
- Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda
- Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes
- Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+)
Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)
Can Moreno Shock Figueiredo?
Figueiredo has been the champion of the flyweight division for all of five months, and he's already achieved the championship mystique usually reserved for longtime champions.
Outside of someone like Cody Garbrandt coming down a division, it just doesn't feel like there are legitimate challengers at 125 pounds for Figueiredo. Garbrandt was supposed to make his first appearance in the 125-pound division in November but was forced off the card because of injury.
So while No Love is recovering from his injury, Figueiredo will see a second challenge from within his division, and he does so as a favorite given his recent tear. His decision loss to Jussier Formiga in 2019 seems a distant memory.
So what does Moreno bring to the table that the champion's previous five encounters have not?
In a lot of ways, Moreno is a similar fighter to the champ. He is lethal in scrambles and always a threat to latch on to a choke in transitions. In his debut against Louis Smolka, he simply grabbed a guillotine in a scramble, and his grip was tight enough to end the fight.
He has one-strike power, too. He ultimately choked out Dustin Ortiz, but it was all set up by a head kick that floored him.
The problem is these are all things that Figueiredo can do, and he's done them against better competition. His power is much more consistent and easily generated in the stand-up. He's an explosive finisher who has never been finished himself.
Moreno is tough, but he's just 5-5 in fights that have gone to a decision in his career.
Prediction: Figueiredo via decision
Is Tony Ferguson Still the Same?
The last time Ferguson had to bounce back from a loss Barack Obama was president of the United States. El Cucuy's 12-fight win streak stretched back to May 5, 2012, when he dropped a decision to Michael Johnson.
What followed is the best win streak of all time to not result in a championship. That's not really an indictment on Ferguson's fighting ability. He was the victim of injuries and poor timing that kept him from getting that chance.
So after Justin Gaethje pulled off a stunning victory, the question becomes how much the loss has impacted Ferguson.
The fight game can be a delicate high-wire act when it comes to confidence. How much of Ferguson's frenetic pace and risky style was fueled by the fact that it worked so often? He'll need his A-game to beat Oliveira.
Do Bronx is a longtime UFC veteran, but he is on the best run of his career. Seven straight wins with all of them coming by way of knockout or submission put him in the direct path to a title shot if he wins this fight.
None of those wins have come against someone like Ferguson. He is difficult to prepare for because he is unconventional with a well-rounded skill set. He is just as likely to find a submission in a scramble as he is to knock you out with a spinning kick.
This fight will be especially fun if it hits the mat. Ferguson is a smooth operator on the ground, while Oliveira is the most dangerous submission artist in the division.
It's a shame this isn't five rounds.
Prediction: Ferguson via decision
Will Kevin Holland Continue to Ascend?
Figueiredo isn't the only one who is having a great year. Kevin Holland enters his main card fight against Jacare Souza with a 4-0 record in 2020.
Holland's wins haven't come against the best competition, but he's proved he's ready to take that next step. He kicked off the year with a 39-second knockout win over Anthony Hernandez before knocking out Joaquin Buckley (of spinning-back-kick-TKO fame), getting a split-decision over Darren Stewart and slamming Charlie Ontiveros into submission.
He'll face a much different challenge in Jacare to close out his year. The 41-year-old is far from his prime anymore, but he's still a dangerous grappler and a knockdown threat on the feet.
His last two wins were knockouts of Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Unlike that pair, Holland is on the rise. He's fighting with a lot of confidence right now and has devastating power of his own. He'll need to be wary of going to the ground with the Brazilian.
Still, this seems like a showcase fight for Holland rather than an opportunity for Jacare to resurrect his career.
Prediction: Holland via decision