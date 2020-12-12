UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Leo Correa/Associated Press

Deiveson Figueiredo aims to lock down the fighter of the year award against Brandon Moreno in the main event of the UFC's final pay-per-view event of 2020.

Figueiredo has put together a banner year since February. That's when he knocked out Joseph Benavidez in what was supposed to be a title fight but wasn't actually for the belt because he missed weight. However, he got a rematch, made weight and won a second time via submission in the first round.

That was followed by another first-round submission against Alex Perez in November. Now, just 21 days later, he's looking to add Moreno to his list of victims.

Figueiredo's impressive feat isn't the only reason to tune in to the final pay-per-view offering of the year. Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira make for a compelling lightweight fight in the co-main event slot. The winner should be the No. 1 contender in a lightweight division that is in a state of uncertainty right now.

Renato Moicano, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and Junior dos Santos also make appearances on the card. Here's a look at the schedule for the evening as well as the top questions that will be answered on Saturday night.