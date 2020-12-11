Pittsburgh Opts Out of 2020 Bowl Game, Cites 'Especially Taxing' Regular Season

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The University of Pittsburgh football team announced Friday it is opting out of a potential bowl game this year, citing the "especially taxing experience, physically and mentally" of playing the 2020 season.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement on the decision:

"In my three decades as a coach, I've never been around a group of players who have faced greater challenges beyond the field than our team this year. And yet, from the time they arrived back on campus in early June, these young men never wavered—not in the face of rigorous health protocols, multiple rounds of COVID testing each week or while handling the mental and physical challenges of playing 11 games in a pandemic."



The Panthers (6-5) are the second ACC team to opt out of bowl season following a similar announcement from Boston College on Thursday.

"Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones," Eagles athletic director Pat Kraft said.

Pitt has no games remaining on its 2020 schedule.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Panthers had gone to two straight bowl games, earning a 34-30 victory in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl over Eastern Michigan.

Narduzzi built on that success in 2020 with wins against No. 24 Louisville, Florida State and Virginia Tech—though losses to No. 13 Miami, No. 3 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame showed how much further the program has to go.

Now those problems are for next year.

"Despite this unprecedented environment, our team finished strong concluding with last night's win at Georgia Tech," Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said. "We are thankful and proud of how they handled the past six months and want them to have a well-deserved restful holiday season with their families and loved ones."