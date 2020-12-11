Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'I Don't Hate Adam Gase, I Have No Problem' with Jets HC

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Jamal Adams doesn't have fond memories of Adam Gase during their one season together with the New York Jets.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game between the Jets and Seattle Seahawks, Adams explained that he has some questions about Gase's ability as a coach, but doesn't have any problem with him as a person:

Before being traded to the Seahawks in July, Adams made it clear he didn't see Gase as an inspiring leader for the Jets.