    Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'I Don't Hate Adam Gase, I Have No Problem' with Jets HC

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020
    Alerted 27m ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. The Giants won 17-12. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    Jamal Adams doesn't have fond memories of Adam Gase during their one season together with the New York Jets.

    Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game between the Jets and Seattle Seahawks, Adams explained that he has some questions about Gase's ability as a coach, but doesn't have any problem with him as a person:

    Before being traded to the Seahawks in July, Adams made it clear he didn't see Gase as an inspiring leader for the Jets. 

    "I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building."

    Adams seemed like a franchise cornerstone for the Jets after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019, as well as the All-Pro first team in 2019. 

    Ultimately, though, a contract dispute caused a rift that led to Adams being traded prior to this season. He's performed well in his new home with 7.5 sacks. 

    Meanwhile, the Jets are currently 0-12 and are four losses away from joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams in NFL history to go winless in a 16-game season. 

    Related

      Jets Injury Report: Davis, Van Roten, Jenkins Ruled Out vs. Seahawks

      Jets Injury Report: Davis, Van Roten, Jenkins Ruled Out vs. Seahawks
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jets Injury Report: Davis, Van Roten, Jenkins Ruled Out vs. Seahawks

      Gang Green Nation
      via Gang Green Nation

      Jets injury report: Jamison Crowder questionable vs. Seahawks

      Jets injury report: Jamison Crowder questionable vs. Seahawks
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jets injury report: Jamison Crowder questionable vs. Seahawks

      Spencer Aber
      via Jets Wire

      Fantasy Injury Updates 📝

      👀 Daniel Jones possibly returns 👣 Antonio Gibson out with toe Injury 📲 See full list of major injuries in app

      Fantasy Injury Updates 📝
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Fantasy Injury Updates 📝

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NY Jets Helmet Stickers: Week 12

      NY Jets Helmet Stickers: Week 12
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      NY Jets Helmet Stickers: Week 12

      Gang Green Nation
      via Gang Green Nation