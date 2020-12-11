Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'I Don't Hate Adam Gase, I Have No Problem' with Jets HC

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'I Don't Hate Adam Gase, I Have No Problem' with Jets HCDecember 12, 2020
Jamal Adams doesn't have fond memories of Adam Gase during their one season together with the New York Jets.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's game between the Jets and Seattle Seahawks, Adams explained that he has some questions about Gase's ability as a coach, but doesn't have any problem with him as a person:
Before being traded to the Seahawks in July, Adams made it clear he didn't see Gase as an inspiring leader for the Jets.
"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building."
Adams seemed like a franchise cornerstone for the Jets after being selected No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019, as well as the All-Pro first team in 2019.
Ultimately, though, a contract dispute caused a rift that led to Adams being traded prior to this season. He's performed well in his new home with 7.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, the Jets are currently 0-12 and are four losses away from joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the only teams in NFL history to go winless in a 16-game season.
