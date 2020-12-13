Quick Takes on Reigns vs. Goldberg, Charlotte and Andrade, Shaq in AEW, and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Based on what Goldberg had to say on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, it looks like his long-awaited encounter with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship will be coming to fruition sooner rather than later.

During the interview, the former WCW World Heavyweight champion confirmed that Reigns is indeed "next," but when that marquee match will take place is another question entirely. The Grandest Stage of Them All would seem to be the most likely place for it to happen, even though there are several Superstars who would be better suited to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania than the WWE Hall of Famer.

There's also uncertainty at the moment regarding the immediate WWE futures of Charlotte Flair and Andrade. WWE insider Twitter account WrestleVotes hinted at the possibility of the two becoming an on-air pairing this past week, though a report from Inside the Ropes indicated that WWE's plans for them upon their return to Raw will not involve each other.

That same feeling of unpredictability can be felt in AEW's ongoing angle with Shaq, Jade Cargill, Cody and Brandi Rhodes. Despite a tag team match pitting the two pairings against one another being teased originally, AEW may be headed in a completely different direction with the storyline if what went down on Dynamite was any indication.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle what AEW could have in store for Shaq, why Kenny Omega and Don Callis have the potential to be the perfect pairing, Finn Balor's upcoming NXT Championship challengers, and more.