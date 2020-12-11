Meek Mill, 76ers' Michael Rubin Create $2M Scholarship Fund to Help Kids in Need

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin has teamed up with Meek Mill to create a scholarship fund.

Per TMZ Sports, the $2 million scholarship fund will go into effect for the 2021-22 school year and is expected to benefit up to 1,000 students in the Philadelphia area.

"The students from poverty-stricken homes who are selected to receive a scholarship can use the money to attend private/parochial schools throughout the city with costs covered," TMZ wrote. "For those in e-learning school, they can use the funds to to access equipment...like laptops, tablets and WiFi."

Rubin and Mill developed a friendship during the rapper's stint in prison from 2017-18 for violating his parole.

The 33-year-old Mill told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press in May 2018:



"He's been showing up for me and standing up for me like a real friend would do. It's meant a lot for our friendship and brought us closer together. I just think he's a good-hearted person being that he's somebody worth billions of dollars and still uses his resources to stand up for people who don't have the money to be able to fight the errors of the criminal justice system."

When the Philadelphia native was released from prison on April 24, 2018, Rubin flew him to the Wells Fargo Center in a helicopter for Game 5 of their playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Mill was also among a group of athletes and celebrities who participated in the All In Challenge, which was started by Rubin, to raise money for various charities during the COVID-19 pandemic.