Bill Belichick Backs Cam Newton as Patriots' Starting QB After 24-3 Loss to Rams

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reaffirmed his belief in starting quarterback Cam Newton following Thursday's 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Newton completed nine of 16 passes for 119 yards and an interception. He was replaced by Jarrett Stidham during the fourth quarter.

"Cam's our quarterback," Belichick told reporters.

Stidham led New England's last three drives of the evening, going 5-of-7 with 27 passing yards in garbage time.

